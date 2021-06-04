extraDNA (XDNA) Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. extraDNA has a market capitalization of $516,005.09 and $116,090.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, extraDNA has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. One extraDNA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

extraDNA Profile

extraDNA Profile

extraDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

Buying and Selling extraDNA

