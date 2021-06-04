Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.29. 615,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,385,877. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.47 billion, a PE ratio of -13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

