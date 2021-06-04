F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.47 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) will announce earnings of $2.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.52. F5 Networks posted earnings of $2.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full year earnings of $10.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $10.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.40 to $12.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FFIV shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $207.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.93.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $45,903.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,535.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total transaction of $126,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,395.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,571 shares of company stock valued at $3,737,590 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FFIV traded up $5.49 on Friday, hitting $189.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,066. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. F5 Networks has a 52-week low of $116.79 and a 52-week high of $216.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

