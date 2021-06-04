Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Cut by Interactive Financial Advisors

Interactive Financial Advisors reduced its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,703 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Facebook were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its position in Facebook by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth about $413,000. TPI Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in Facebook by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 91,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,917,000 after purchasing an additional 16,110 shares during the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB stock opened at $326.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.55. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.11 and a fifty-two week high of $333.78. The firm has a market cap of $926.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.46, for a total transaction of $11,879,335.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.23, for a total value of $82,557.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,724.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,893,503 shares of company stock valued at $579,939,899 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

