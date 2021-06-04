FairCoin Market Cap Achieves $1.96 Million (FAIR)

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. During the last week, FairCoin has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One FairCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0368 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges. FairCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and $297.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002399 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007137 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00109211 BTC.

FairCoin Profile

FairCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FairCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

