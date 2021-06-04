Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $480.05

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $480.05 and last traded at $472.54, with a volume of 5491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $473.38.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FRFHF. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Fairfax Financial from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fairfax Financial from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Fairfax Financial from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $459.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $28.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $26.46 by $2.45. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 10.09%.

About Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

