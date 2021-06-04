Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) will post $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.51. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $20.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $22.06. The stock had a trading volume of 365 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,587. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.58. The company has a market capitalization of $246.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 40.48%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 85,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 293.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 19.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

