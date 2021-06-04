Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 300 ($3.92).

FXPO has been the topic of several research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.66) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Ferrexpo stock traded up GBX 6.20 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 460 ($6.01). 443,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,840. Ferrexpo has a one year low of GBX 163.70 ($2.14) and a one year high of GBX 506 ($6.61). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.71 billion and a PE ratio of 6.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,356.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Ferrexpo’s payout ratio is currently 19.69%.

Ferrexpo Company Profile

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

