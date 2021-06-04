Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 300 ($3.92).
FXPO has been the topic of several research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.66) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.
Ferrexpo stock traded up GBX 6.20 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 460 ($6.01). 443,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,840. Ferrexpo has a one year low of GBX 163.70 ($2.14) and a one year high of GBX 506 ($6.61). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.71 billion and a PE ratio of 6.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,356.15.
Ferrexpo Company Profile
Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.
