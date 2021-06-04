Financial Advocates Investment Management Lowers Position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) by 88.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,542 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $373,000. Harfst & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $445,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $793,000.

PLW stock opened at $35.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.51. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a one year low of $34.81 and a one year high of $40.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

