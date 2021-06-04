Financial Comparison: Arrow Global Group (OTCMKTS:ARWGF) and Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)

Arrow Global Group (OTCMKTS:ARWGF) and Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Arrow Global Group alerts:

This table compares Arrow Global Group and Auto Trader Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrow Global Group $433.53 million 1.75 $44.98 million N/A N/A Auto Trader Group $469.02 million 16.32 $260.76 million N/A N/A

Auto Trader Group has higher revenue and earnings than Arrow Global Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Arrow Global Group and Auto Trader Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrow Global Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Auto Trader Group 1 4 5 0 2.40

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Auto Trader Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Arrow Global Group and Auto Trader Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrow Global Group N/A -47.94% -4.51% Auto Trader Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Arrow Global Group has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auto Trader Group has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Auto Trader Group beats Arrow Global Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arrow Global Group

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Portugal, Italy, and the Netherlands. The company operates through Balance Sheet Business; Asset Management and Servicing Business; and Fund and Investment Management Business segments. It also manages g debt portfolios on behalf of external servicers and fund clients. The company sells its products under the Arrow Global, Capquest, Mars Capital, Drydensfairfax solicitors, Zenith, Europa Investimenti, Sagitta, Norfin, Whitestar, Vesting Finance, and Focum brand names. Arrow Global Group PLC was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.