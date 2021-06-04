Financial Contrast: Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) & Polaris (NYSE:PII)

Polaris (NYSE:PII) and Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Polaris alerts:

This table compares Polaris and Blink Charging’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polaris $7.03 billion 1.09 $124.80 million $7.74 16.16 Blink Charging $6.23 million 261.81 -$17.85 million ($0.59) -65.85

Polaris has higher revenue and earnings than Blink Charging. Blink Charging is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Polaris, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Polaris and Blink Charging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polaris 3.49% 63.13% 13.52% Blink Charging -310.60% -30.48% -27.78%

Risk & Volatility

Polaris has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blink Charging has a beta of 3.87, indicating that its share price is 287% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.2% of Polaris shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.8% of Blink Charging shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Polaris shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Blink Charging shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Polaris and Blink Charging, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polaris 0 5 7 1 2.69 Blink Charging 0 1 3 0 2.75

Polaris currently has a consensus target price of $151.07, indicating a potential upside of 20.79%. Blink Charging has a consensus target price of $29.75, indicating a potential downside of 23.42%. Given Polaris’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Polaris is more favorable than Blink Charging.

Summary

Polaris beats Blink Charging on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles. It also produces replacement parts and accessories comprising winches, bumper/brushguards, plows, racks, wheels and tires, pull-behinds, cab systems, lighting and audio systems, cargo box accessories, tracks, and oil for ORVs; snowmobile accessories, which comprise covers, traction products, electric starters, reverse kits, tracks, bags, windshields, oil, and lubricants; and motorcycle accessories, including e saddle bags, handlebars, backrests, exhausts, windshields, seats, oil, and various chrome accessories. In addition, the company offers gear and apparel, such as helmets, jackets, gloves, pants, hats, goggles, boots, bibs, and leathers; off-road Jeep and truck accessories; and pontoon and deck boats. The company provides its products through dealers and distributors, and online; and aftermarket parts and accessories through 95 brick-and-mortar retail centers, call centers, and e-commerce sites. The company was formerly known as Polaris Industries Inc. Polaris Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, Minnesota.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based system that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink charging stations and associated charging data, back-end operations, and payment processing, as well as provides property owners, managers, parking companies, and state and municipal entities with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations; and provides EV drivers with station information, including station location, availability, and applicable fees. In addition, the company provides EV charging hardware, software services, and service plans. It has strategic partnerships across transit/destination locations, including airports, auto dealers, healthcare/medicals, hotels, mixed-use, municipal locations, multifamily residential and condos, parks and recreation areas, parking lots, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, schools and universities, stadiums, supermarkets, transportation hubs, and workplace locations. The company offers its services through field sales force and resellers, as well as sells residential Level 2 chargers through various internet channels. As of December 31, 2020, it deployed approximately 16,617 EV charging stations. Blink Charging Co. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.