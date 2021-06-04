Financial Survey: Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) versus Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI)

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) and Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Farmland Partners and Alexandria Real Estate Equities, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmland Partners 0 2 0 0 2.00 Alexandria Real Estate Equities 0 1 5 0 2.83

Farmland Partners presently has a consensus price target of $11.75, indicating a potential downside of 10.65%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus price target of $187.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.89%. Given Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alexandria Real Estate Equities is more favorable than Farmland Partners.

Dividends

Farmland Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities pays an annual dividend of $4.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Farmland Partners pays out 333.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Alexandria Real Estate Equities pays out 59.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Farmland Partners has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Alexandria Real Estate Equities has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Alexandria Real Estate Equities is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.8% of Farmland Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Farmland Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Farmland Partners and Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmland Partners 17.92% 2.15% 0.60% Alexandria Real Estate Equities 39.49% 5.90% 3.38%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Farmland Partners and Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmland Partners $50.69 million 8.00 $7.12 million $0.06 219.17 Alexandria Real Estate Equities $1.89 billion 14.36 $770.96 million $7.30 25.14

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has higher revenue and earnings than Farmland Partners. Alexandria Real Estate Equities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Farmland Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Farmland Partners has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alexandria Real Estate Equities beats Farmland Partners on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc. is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia. We have approximately 26 crop types and over 100 tenants. The Company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2014.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF"). The asset base in North America includes 31.9 million RSF of operating properties and 3.3 million RSF of Class A properties undergoing construction, 7.1 million RSF of near-term and intermediate-term development and redevelopment projects, and 7.4 million SF of future development projects. Founded in 1994, Alexandria pioneered this niche and has since established a significant market presence in key locations, including Greater Boston, San Francisco, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle. Alexandria has a longstanding and proven track record of developing Class A properties clustered in urban life science, technology, and agtech campuses that provide our innovative tenants with highly dynamic and collaborative environments that enhance their ability to successfully recruit and retain world-class talent and inspire productivity, efficiency, creativity, and success. Alexandria also provides strategic capital to transformative life science, technology, and agtech companies through our venture capital platform. We believe our unique business model and diligent underwriting ensure a high-quality and diverse tenant base that results in higher occupancy levels, longer lease terms, higher rental income, higher returns, and greater long-term asset value.

