First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FMBI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.30.

First Midwest Bancorp stock opened at $21.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.37. First Midwest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $186.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,642,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,073,000 after purchasing an additional 531,909 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 353,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 80,209 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 730,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,631,000 after buying an additional 19,702 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

