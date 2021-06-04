First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) & First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) Head to Head Survey

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) and First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.7% of First Midwest Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of First National of Nebraska shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of First Midwest Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.7% of First National of Nebraska shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares First Midwest Bancorp and First National of Nebraska’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Midwest Bancorp 17.11% 6.41% 0.74% First National of Nebraska N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Midwest Bancorp and First National of Nebraska’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Midwest Bancorp $791.97 million 3.07 $107.90 million $1.18 18.03 First National of Nebraska N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

First Midwest Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First National of Nebraska.

Risk & Volatility

First Midwest Bancorp has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First National of Nebraska has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Midwest Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. First National of Nebraska pays an annual dividend of $120.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. First Midwest Bancorp pays out 47.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Midwest Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First Midwest Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Midwest Bancorp and First National of Nebraska, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Midwest Bancorp 0 4 0 0 2.00 First National of Nebraska 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Midwest Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $18.38, indicating a potential downside of 13.89%. Given First Midwest Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe First Midwest Bancorp is more favorable than First National of Nebraska.

Summary

First Midwest Bancorp beats First National of Nebraska on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties. In addition, the company offers treasury management products and services comprising automated clearing house collection, lockbox, remote deposit capture, and financial electronic data interchange; wire transfer, account reconciliation, controlled disbursement, direct deposit, and positive pay services; information reporting services; corporate credit cards; and liquidity management, fraud prevention, and merchant services. Further, it provides fiduciary and executor, financial planning, investment advisory, employee benefit plan, and private banking services to corporate and public retirement plans, foundations and endowments, high net worth individuals, and multi-employer trust funds. Additionally, the company offers debit and automated teller machine (ATM), and credit cards; internet and mobile, and telephone banking services; and financial education services. The company operates 115 locations and 184 ATMs in metropolitan Chicago, southeast Wisconsin, northwest Indiana, central and western Illinois, eastern Iowa, and other markets in the Midwest. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About First National of Nebraska

First National of Nebraska, Inc. operates as a holding company for First National Bank of Omaha. The Bank engages in consumer, commercial, real estate, and agricultural lending and retail deposit activities in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and other nearby states. It offers demand deposits, certificates of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and other products. The Bank also provides trust services, safe deposit boxes, cash management, and investment services. It makes loans, such as individual consumer loans, agricultural, real estate, and commercial loans. The company also has subsidiaries, which provide merchant credit card processing and other services. In February, the Bank and TROY Systems, a division of TROY Group, entered into an agreement creating a payment solutions partnership. Under the agreement, the Bank would serve as a reseller for TROY Systems' entire eCheck SecureÂ product line and TROY would use the Bank as a sponsoring bank for its ACH processing operation.

