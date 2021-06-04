Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a market perform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Get Five Star Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ FSBC opened at $24.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.09. Five Star Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $27.16.

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.