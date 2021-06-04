Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Buys 670 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 8.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,620 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVS. Truist boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.82.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.61. 9,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,246,599. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.35. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.61. The firm has a market cap of $114.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other CVS Health news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,410,107.76. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $3,648,995.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,778 shares in the company, valued at $947,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

