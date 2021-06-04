Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.2% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,626,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 227,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 153,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $11,690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DUK stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $101.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,037. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $108.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $78.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.93.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.39%.

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.73.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

