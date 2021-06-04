Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Purchases 695 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 926.1% in the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 19,282 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 23,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $234.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $229.33. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $156.72 and a 1-year high of $235.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

