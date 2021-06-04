Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 475 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 21,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 220.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,998,000 after acquiring an additional 54,224 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at $582,000. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 13,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FRT traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,629. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $119.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.01.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 15.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 93.81%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.22.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

