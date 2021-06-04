Ford Financial Group LLC Has $2.81 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ford Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,975 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.2% of Ford Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Apple by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 162,529 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,853,000 after acquiring an additional 8,953 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 1,040.8% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,921 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 0.8% during the first quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 29,884 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. New Street Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.87.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $123.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.19 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. Apple’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

