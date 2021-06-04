FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Upgraded by DA Davidson to Buy

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) was upgraded by stock analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.11.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $33.31 on Friday. FormFactor has a 12-month low of $22.37 and a 12-month high of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.75.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FormFactor will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $122,440.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,191.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,347,427.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,559 shares of company stock worth $1,538,737 in the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 267.2% in the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 323,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,577,000 after purchasing an additional 235,134 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,742,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $304,137,000 after buying an additional 718,104 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 225.1% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 54,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 37,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 414,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,689,000 after buying an additional 30,770 shares during the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.