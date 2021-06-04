Forsta AP Fonden Boosts Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 69.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $3,371,635.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,548,302.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $11,251,344.22. Insiders have sold a total of 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAYX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.75.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $101.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.04. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.96 and a fifty-two week high of $102.61.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.00%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.