Forsta AP Fonden Has $6.81 Million Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $6,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth $37,000. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $93.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.64. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $103.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.68.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

