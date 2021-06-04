Forsta AP Fonden Lowers Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,001,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,546,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,525 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $492,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,191 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1,024.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,140,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,430 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $145,326,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,398,000 after purchasing an additional 805,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO opened at $177.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.67. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $116.13 and a 12-month high of $200.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.20%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.28%.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,610 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.19.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

