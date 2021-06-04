Forsta AP Fonden Reduces Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,657,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,294,000 after acquiring an additional 84,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $347,876,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 33.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,575,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,059 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,670,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,689,000 after acquiring an additional 71,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,424,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,280,000 after acquiring an additional 126,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,327.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $210,429.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,548 shares of company stock worth $1,856,657. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.92.

AFL opened at $57.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.37 and a 52 week high of $57.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.