Forsta AP Fonden Sells 12,000 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $7,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 43.6% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 69,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 21,103 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 108,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,614,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 372.8% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 25,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 20,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,593,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,379,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,616,245.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $88.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.84. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.03 and a twelve month high of $90.21.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

