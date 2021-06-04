Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Director Sells $187,704.00 in Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,536. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $215.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.77. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.75 and a 52 week high of $221.00. The company has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.76, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Fortinet by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Pritchard Capital reduced their price target on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.52.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

