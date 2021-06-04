Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $183.52.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Cowen began coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $6.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $221.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.77. The company has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.11. Fortinet has a one year low of $106.75 and a one year high of $222.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $429,148.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,533.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total transaction of $319,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,692.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,230 shares of company stock worth $11,691,331 over the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Fortinet by 375.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.