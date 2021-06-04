Fortress Investment Group Llc Sells 124,809 Shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Stock

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 124,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $5,379,267.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Fortress Investment Group Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 153,318 shares of PLBY Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $7,152,284.70.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 82,500 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $3,540,900.00.

NASDAQ PLBY opened at $44.69 on Friday. PLBY Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $63.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLBY shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on PLBY Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PLBY Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Skye Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in PLBY Group in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Towerview LLC bought a new stake in PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at $329,000. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

