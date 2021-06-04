Fosun International Ltd Buys 2,800 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Fosun International Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 14.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Trupanion by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,261,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,951,000 after purchasing an additional 128,087 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Trupanion by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,439,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Trupanion by 8.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,156,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,138,000 after purchasing an additional 90,686 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Trupanion by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,105,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Trupanion by 14.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 531,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,521,000 after purchasing an additional 65,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion stock opened at $87.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.76. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.04 and a beta of 1.92. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. Analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRUP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trupanion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.57.

In related news, insider Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $31,076.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,106.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $340,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,297,302.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,538 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

