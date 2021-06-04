Fosun International Ltd Buys 400 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Fosun International Ltd boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,052,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,584 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $5,713,083,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,989,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,419,371,000 after acquiring an additional 448,585 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,546,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,637 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,883,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,532,901,000 after acquiring an additional 35,878 shares during the period. 33.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.57.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $217.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $589.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.80. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $204.39 and a 12-month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

