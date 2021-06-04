Fosun International Ltd Purchases 46,200 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Fosun International Ltd grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 52.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,780 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,200 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 10,760 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,249,461 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $24,739,000 after acquiring an additional 16,356 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 25,642 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,865 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 440,196 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 34,019 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. 57.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Fundamental Research upped their target price on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.31.

GOLD stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.29. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.54.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 14.78%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

