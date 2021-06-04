Fosun International Ltd Purchases New Shares in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 390,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000. Fosun International Ltd owned 0.52% of Gold Resource as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Gold Resource by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 19,176 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gold Resource by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,793,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,655,000 after acquiring an additional 62,008 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Gold Resource by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 17,934 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gold Resource by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 138,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 41,886 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Gold Resource by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 213,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 11,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GORO stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.13. Gold Resource Co. has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $5.04. The company has a market cap of $209.92 million, a P/E ratio of -31.33 and a beta of 1.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Gold Resource’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GORO. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Gold Resource from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, Director Ronald Little acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alex G. Morrison acquired 17,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $47,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,694.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 57,900 shares of company stock worth $153,293. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

