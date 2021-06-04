Fosun International Ltd Sells 29,800 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Fosun International Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,800 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners accounts for 0.9% of Fosun International Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Fosun International Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $11,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 268.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 86,266 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 118,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 49,093 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,545,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,017,000 after acquiring an additional 43,481 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 286.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 16,833 shares during the last quarter. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BEP opened at $39.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of -46.06 and a beta of 0.57. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $49.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.17.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.23 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -95.08%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.39.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

