Fosun International Ltd Sells 8,900 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Fosun International Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 17.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 63.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 20.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FNV. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.33.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $148.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.27. The firm has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.58. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $105.62 and a 12-month high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.75 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 54.79%. On average, analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

