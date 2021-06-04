Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,623 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in FOX were worth $8,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FOX. Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its position in FOX by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in FOX by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 9,933 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in FOX by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 72,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in FOX in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FOX in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,996,000. 23.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOX stock opened at $35.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.34. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.03 and a fifty-two week high of $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.91.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter.

FOX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

