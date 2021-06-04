French Connection Group (LON:FCCN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

French Connection Group PLC (LON:FCCN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 20.85 ($0.27). French Connection Group shares last traded at GBX 19.90 ($0.26), with a volume of 12,695 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98.

About French Connection Group (LON:FCCN)

French Connection Group PLC designs, produces, and distributes branded fashion clothing for men, women, and children. The company also provides toiletries and fragrances, shoes, watches, jewelry, eyewear, and furniture, as well as accessories and homeware products. It operates retail stores and concessions in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the United States, and Canada; and e-commerce stores.

