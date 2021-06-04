Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €70.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FME. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €69.72 ($82.02).

ETR FME opened at €66.94 ($78.75) on Tuesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 52 week high of €79.96 ($94.07). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

