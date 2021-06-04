FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Trading 6.5% Higher

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) traded up 6.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.59 and last traded at $11.48. 7,264 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,039,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.78.

FTCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FTC Solar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.29.

FTC Solar Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTCI)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

