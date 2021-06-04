fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Trading Up 7%

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) was up 7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.13 and last traded at $26.00. Approximately 39,165 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 19,997,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.30.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FUBO shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on fuboTV from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. fuboTV currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.78.

The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.06.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.09). fuboTV had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.20%. The company had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.54 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1539.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

