Fusible (FUSII) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3,718.00

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Fusible coin can currently be purchased for about $1.04 or 0.00002762 BTC on popular exchanges. Fusible has a market cap of $433,814.24 and approximately $3,718.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fusible has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00068866 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $112.08 or 0.00296321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.07 or 0.00238123 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.38 or 0.01180143 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003629 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,756.86 or 0.99822690 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fusible Coin Profile

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

Buying and Selling Fusible

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusible using one of the exchanges listed above.

