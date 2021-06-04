FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Endeavor Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now anticipates that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.67. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Endeavor Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Endeavor Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 33.92.

NYSE EDR opened at 29.10 on Friday. Endeavor Group has a twelve month low of 23.25 and a twelve month high of 33.20.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

