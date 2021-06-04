FY2021 EPS Estimates for Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Raised by Analyst

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) – Beacon Securities lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 31st. Beacon Securities analyst B. Berhe now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.54.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$174.80 million during the quarter.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.25 to C$10.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.55.

Shares of DPM opened at C$8.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12-month low of C$6.80 and a 12-month high of C$10.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.83%.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.