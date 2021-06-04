fyeth.finance Hits Market Cap of $1.41 Million (YETH)

fyeth.finance (CURRENCY:YETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One fyeth.finance coin can now be bought for about $2.56 or 0.00006898 BTC on major exchanges. fyeth.finance has a total market cap of $1.41 million and $1.12 million worth of fyeth.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, fyeth.finance has traded down 15.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00067672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.96 or 0.00313026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.87 or 0.00247995 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.01 or 0.01182343 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,100.98 or 1.00149423 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About fyeth.finance

fyeth.finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 552,450 coins. fyeth.finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceFyeth . The official message board for fyeth.finance is contact-96561.medium.com . fyeth.finance’s official website is fyeth.finance

fyeth.finance Coin Trading

