Gameswap Price Up 5.9% Over Last 7 Days (GSWAP)

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 4th. Gameswap has a market capitalization of $5.65 million and approximately $178,223.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gameswap has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gameswap coin can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001367 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00077982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004421 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00025483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.81 or 0.00992180 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,620.18 or 0.09818916 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00051805 BTC.

Gameswap Coin Profile

Gameswap (GSWAP) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Buying and Selling Gameswap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gameswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gameswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

