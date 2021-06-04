Gas Price Up 2.4% Over Last Week (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. In the last seven days, Gas has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. Gas has a total market capitalization of $95.21 million and approximately $18.28 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas coin can currently be purchased for $9.40 or 0.00025024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gas alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00068723 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.07 or 0.00295670 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00238958 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $443.39 or 0.01180295 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003657 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,518.74 or 0.99873755 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Gas Coin Profile

Gas was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gas is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.