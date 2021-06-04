Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Shares Gap Up to $16.07

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.07, but opened at $16.55. Gatos Silver shares last traded at $16.93, with a volume of 831 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GATO shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Gatos Silver from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.28.

In other news, insider Adam Dubas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $121,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,982.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Luis Felipe Huerta sold 35,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $577,927.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 93,662 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,877 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 46.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gatos Silver Company Profile (NYSE:GATO)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

