Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Shares Gap Down to $16.69

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.69, but opened at $16.24. Genco Shipping & Trading shares last traded at $16.16, with a volume of 2,790 shares changing hands.

GNK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.15.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.83. The company has a market cap of $665.14 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 29.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently -57.14%.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,981,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $42,161,723.43. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $4,237,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,058,855 shares of company stock valued at $73,209,160. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile (NYSE:GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.