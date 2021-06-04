GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) PT Raised to C$46.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on GFL. CIBC upped their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

