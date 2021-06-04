Gilad Raz Sells 1,122 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Stock

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) VP Gilad Raz sold 1,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $53,788.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $46.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.72 and a beta of 1.14. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $75.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.75.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 38.26% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Varonis Systems by 232.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,415,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579,321 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 190.8% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,268,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,320 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 202.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,825 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 659.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,625,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 201.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,950,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,458,000 after buying an additional 1,971,217 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on VRNS shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $66.67 to $72.67 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Varonis Systems to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.11.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

